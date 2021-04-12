Needham Assigns a Hold Rating on Inogen (INGN)

In a report released today, Michael Matson from Needham assigned a Hold rating to Inogen (INGN). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $54.24, close to its 52-week high of $56.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Matson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.0% and a 72.2% success rate. Matson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Cardiovascular Systems, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Inogen.

Inogen’s market cap is currently $1.21B and has a P/E ratio of -194.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.73.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 37 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Last month, Loren Mcfarland, a Director at INGN bought 8,333 shares for a total of $138,494.

Inogen, Inc . engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G2 system, and Inogen at Home. The company was founded by Alison Perry, Alison Bauerlein, Brenton Taylor and Byron Myers on November 27, 2001 and is headquartered in Goleta, CA.