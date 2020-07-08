Needham Assigns a Hold Rating on Forescout Technologies (FSCT)

Needham analyst Alex Henderson assigned a Hold rating to Forescout Technologies (FSCT) today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $24.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.6% and a 55.7% success rate. Henderson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Forescout Technologies is a Hold with an average price target of $25.50.

The company has a one-year high of $40.06 and a one-year low of $18.10. Currently, Forescout Technologies has an average volume of 2.92M.

ForeScout Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of network access control and policy compliance solutions. Its products include CounterACT, ForeScout Extended Modules and CounterACT Enterprise Manager. The firm provides its services to the federal, defense, financial, healthcare and education industries. The company was founded by Doron Shikmoni, Yehezkel Yeshurun, Dror Comay, Oded Amir, and Oded Comay in April 2000 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.