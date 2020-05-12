Needham Assigns a Hold Rating on Extreme Networks (EXTR)

Needham analyst Alex Henderson assigned a Hold rating to Extreme Networks (EXTR) today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.4% and a 56.0% success rate. Henderson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Extreme Networks with a $6.67 average price target.

Based on Extreme Networks’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $267 million and GAAP net loss of $23.54 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $253 million and had a net profit of $7.2 million.

Extreme Networks, Inc. engages in providing software driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. Its products include ExtremeApplications, ExtremeSwicthing, ExtremeRouting and ExtremeMobiliy. The company was founded in May 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.