Needham Assigns a Hold Rating on Extreme Networks (EXTR)

Needham analyst Alex Henderson assigned a Hold rating to Extreme Networks (EXTR) today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $7.50, close to its 52-week high of $8.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 30.2% and a 68.3% success rate. Henderson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and Acacia Communications.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Extreme Networks with a $9.33 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $8.05 and a one-year low of $1.43. Currently, Extreme Networks has an average volume of 1.07M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 29 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of EXTR in relation to earlier this year.

Extreme Networks, Inc. engages in providing software driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. Its products include ExtremeApplications, ExtremeSwicthing, ExtremeRouting and ExtremeMobiliy. The company was founded in May 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.