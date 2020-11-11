Needham Assigns a Hold Rating on Cresco Labs (CRLBF)

Needham analyst Matt McGinley assigned a Hold rating to Cresco Labs (CRLBF) today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $8.44, close to its 52-week high of $8.72.

According to TipRanks.com, McGinley is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 68.5% and a 83.9% success rate. McGinley covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Green Thumb Industries, Trulieve Cannabis, and Curaleaf Holdings.

Cresco Labs has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.71.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Cresco Labs’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $94.26 million and GAAP net loss of $18.9 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $29.89 million and had a GAAP net loss of $2.03 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 9 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CRLBF in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Cresco Labs Inc is a Canada based company engaged in the production and sale of cannabis. The company distribute its products to dispensaries nationwide, including several dispensaries owned and operated by its team. Its product includes Reserve, Remedi, Mindy’s. All the revenues of the company were generated in the United States. It has ownership interests in Illinois, Pennsylvania, Ohio, California, Maryland, and Arizona.