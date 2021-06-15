Needham Assigns a Buy Rating on VIZIO Holding (VZIO)

In a report released today, Laura Martin from Needham assigned a Buy rating to VIZIO Holding (VZIO), with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Martin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.0% and a 65.5% success rate. Martin covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as CuriosityStream, World Wrestling, and Discovery Inc.

VIZIO Holding has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $30.29.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 26 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of VZIO in relation to earlier this year.

VIZIO Holding Corp operates two distinct integrated businesses: Device and Platform+. Through Device business, it offers a range of high-performance Smart TVs designed to address specific consumer preferences, as well as a portfolio of soundbars that deliver immersive audio experiences. It generates revenue from the shipment of these devices to retailers and distributors across the United States, as well as directly to consumers through the website. The Platform+ business includes a state-of-the-art Smart TV operating system, SmartCast, which delivers a vast amount of content and applications through an easy-to-use interface.