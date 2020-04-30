Needham Assigns a Buy Rating on Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT)

In a report released today, Quinn Bolton from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT), with a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $18.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Bolton is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 21.2% and a 70.1% success rate. Bolton covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Advanced Energy Industries, and SiTime Corporation.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ultra Clean Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $27.75.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $30.00 and a one-year low of $11.21. Currently, Ultra Clean Holdings has an average volume of 582.5K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 51 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of UCTT in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, and manufacture of production tools, modules and subsystems for the semiconductor capital equipment industry. Its products include engineering, new product introductory (NPI), supply chain management, chemical and gas delivery, metal fabrication, precision machining, system integration, and thermal control. The company was founded in November 2002 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.