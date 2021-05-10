Needham Assigns a Buy Rating on TuSimple Holdings (TSP)

Needham analyst Rajvindra Gill assigned a Buy rating to TuSimple Holdings (TSP) today and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $37.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Gill is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.0% and a 66.9% success rate. Gill covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Everspin Technologies, and Smart Global Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for TuSimple Holdings with a $56.00 average price target, implying a 51.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, RBC Capital also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $52.00 price target.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 15 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TuSimple Holdings Inc is an autonomous technology company in the global truck freight market. It has developed a technology for semi-trucks to build the Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) in partnership with shippers, carriers, railroads, freight brokers, fleet asset owners, and truck hardware partners. The company recognizes revenue primarily from providing freight capacity services.