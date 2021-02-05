Needham Assigns a Buy Rating on Ralph Lauren (RL)

Needham analyst Rick Patel assigned a Buy rating to Ralph Lauren (RL) today and set a price target of $118.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $107.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Patel is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 19.8% and a 49.6% success rate. Patel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lululemon Athletica, Columbia Sportswear, and Capri Holdings.

Ralph Lauren has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $123.18, a 19.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 29, Telsey Advisory also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $120.00 price target.

Based on Ralph Lauren’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.19 billion and GAAP net loss of $39.1 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.71 billion and had a net profit of $182 million.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S. and Canada, excluding Club Monaco. The Europe segment caters to sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in Europe and the Middle East, excluding Club Monaco. The Asia segment covers the sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. The company was founded by Ralph Lauren in 1967 and is headquartered in New York, NY.