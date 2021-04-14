Needham Assigns a Buy Rating on Pliant Therapeutics (PLRX)

In a report released today, Joseph Stringer from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Pliant Therapeutics (PLRX), with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $30.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Stringer ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -10.0% and a 20.6% success rate. Stringer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, and Phathom Pharmaceuticals.

Pliant Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $46.00, a 51.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 5, Citigroup also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $52.00 price target.

Based on Pliant Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $4.47 million and GAAP net loss of $19.03 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $57.05 million and had a net profit of $42.17 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 16 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of PLRX in relation to earlier this year.

Pliant Therapeutics Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis. Its lead product candidate, PLN-74809, is an oral small-molecule dual that helps in the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.