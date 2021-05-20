Needham Assigns a Buy Rating on Perion Network (PERI)

In a report released today, Laura Martin from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Perion Network (PERI), with a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $15.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Martin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.2% and a 61.5% success rate. Martin covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as CuriosityStream, World Wrestling, and Walt Disney.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Perion Network is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $26.80, representing an 82.9% upside. In a report issued on May 5, Roth Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $34.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $28.32 and a one-year low of $4.77. Currently, Perion Network has an average volume of 1.03M.

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform. It offers the following business solutions: Undertone, which connects brands to consumers using engaging creatives; Code Fuel, which enables developers to optimize search traffic and generate incremental revenue; MakeMeReach, an automated social management platform that help ad performance across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat; and Smilebox, a desktop and mobile applications. The company was founded by Ofer Adler and Yaron Adler in November 1999 and is headquartered Holon, Israel.