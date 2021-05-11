Needham Assigns a Buy Rating on OncoCyte (OCX)

Needham analyst Michael Matson assigned a Buy rating to OncoCyte (OCX) today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Matson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.6% and a 66.1% success rate. Matson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Cardiovascular Systems.

OncoCyte has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.25.

OncoCyte’s market cap is currently $357.1M and has a P/E ratio of -9.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 41.25.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 13 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of OCX in relation to earlier this year.

OncoCyte Corp. is a pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel, non-invasive, liquid biopsy diagnostics for the early detection of cancer. The company was founded in September 2009 and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.