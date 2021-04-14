Needham Assigns a Buy Rating on OncoCyte (OCX)

In a report released today, Michael Matson from Needham assigned a Buy rating to OncoCyte (OCX), with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Matson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.1% and a 72.0% success rate. Matson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Cardiovascular Systems, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for OncoCyte with a $9.00 average price target, implying an 81.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 30, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $7.00 price target.

OncoCyte’s market cap is currently $472.6M and has a P/E ratio of -11.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 49.88.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 14 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of OCX in relation to earlier this year.

OncoCyte Corp. is a pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel, non-invasive, liquid biopsy diagnostics for the early detection of cancer. The company was founded in September 2009 and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.