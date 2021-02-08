Needham Assigns a Buy Rating on JFrog (FROG)

In a report released today, Jack Andrews from Needham assigned a Buy rating to JFrog (FROG), with a price target of $91.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $67.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Andrews is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 36.5% and a 73.5% success rate. Andrews covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as LiveRamp Holdings, CommVault Systems, and ServiceNow.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for JFrog with a $76.50 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

JFrog Ltd provides an end-to-end, hybrid, universal DevOps Platform to achieve Continuous Software Release Management (CSRM). The CSRM platform enables organizations to continuously deliver software updates across any system.