Needham Assigns a Buy Rating on JFrog (FROG)

Catie Powers- February 8, 2021, 6:05 AM EDT

In a report released today, Jack Andrews from Needham assigned a Buy rating to JFrog (FROG), with a price target of $91.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $67.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Andrews is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 36.5% and a 73.5% success rate. Andrews covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as LiveRamp Holdings, CommVault Systems, and ServiceNow.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for JFrog with a $76.50 average price target.

JFrog Ltd provides an end-to-end, hybrid, universal DevOps Platform to achieve Continuous Software Release Management (CSRM). The CSRM platform enables organizations to continuously deliver software updates across any system.

