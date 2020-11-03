Needham Assigns a Buy Rating on Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF)

Needham analyst Matt McGinley assigned a Buy rating to Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF) today and set a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.70, close to its 52-week high of $16.83.

According to TipRanks.com, McGinley is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 62.5% and a 82.1% success rate. McGinley covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Trulieve Cannabis, Curaleaf Holdings, and Aurora Cannabis.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Green Thumb Industries with a $23.09 average price target, a 44.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 26, Stifel Nicolaus also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a C$44.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $16.83 and a one-year low of $3.69. Currently, Green Thumb Industries has an average volume of 442.7K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 90 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of GTBIF in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Green Thumb Industries is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, and produces and sells medicinal and recreational cannabis through wholesale and retail channels in the United States. It has a presence in 12 states and operates over 30 cannabis stores under the chains Rise and Essence. Green Thumb is focusing its expansion on limited license states with large populations, and it does not currently export into the global medical market due to U.S. federal prohibition. It offers multiple products under a portfolio of cannabis consumer packaged goods brands, including Dr. Solomon’s, Dogwalkers, and Beboe.

