Needham Assigns a Buy Rating on Generation Bio (GBIO)

Needham analyst Gil Blum assigned a Buy rating to Generation Bio (GBIO) today and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $30.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Blum is ranked #6387 out of 7499 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Generation Bio is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $44.50.

Generation Bio’s market cap is currently $1.71B and has a P/E ratio of -11.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 6.83.

Generation Bio Co is a genetics medicine company which is focused on creating gene therapies to provide durable and redosable treatments for patients suffering from rare and untreated diseases. The company focuses on liver and retina related diseases.