Needham Assigns a Buy Rating on fuboTV (FUBO)

Needham analyst Laura Martin assigned a Buy rating to fuboTV (FUBO) today and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $41.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Martin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 36.8% and a 67.9% success rate. Martin covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Peloton Interactive, World Wrestling, and Walt Disney.

Currently, the analyst consensus on fuboTV is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $42.83, which is a -0.9% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 25, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

fuboTV’s market cap is currently $4.56B and has a P/E ratio of -2.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -5.24.

FaceBank Group, Inc. engages in the development of hyper-realistic digital humans – computer generated assets which can be distributed across the full spectrum of traditional media and emerging display technologies. This includes live entertainment, virtual reality, augmented reality, mobile, interactive, and artificial intelligence applications. The company was founded by Alexander C. Bafer and Christopher Leone on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

