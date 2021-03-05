Needham Assigns a Buy Rating on DZS (DZSI)

Needham analyst Richard Valera assigned a Buy rating to DZS (DZSI) today and set a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $15.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Valera is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.5% and a 65.8% success rate. Valera covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Altair Engineering, and Trimble Navigation.

DZS has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.90, implying a 45.1% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Stifel Nicolaus also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $18.90 and a one-year low of $2.90. Currently, DZS has an average volume of 128.6K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 8 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of DZSI in relation to earlier this year.

DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. engages in the provision of broad-based network access solutions. It offers solutions for broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile backhaul, passive optical local-area network (POL), and software defined networks (SDN). The company was founded in June 1999 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.