Needham Assigns a Buy Rating on Crispr Therapeutics AG (CRSP)

Needham analyst Alan Carr assigned a Buy rating to Crispr Therapeutics AG (CRSP) today and set a price target of $105.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $92.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Carr is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.7% and a 42.5% success rate. Carr covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Phathom Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Crispr Therapeutics AG is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $95.88.

Crispr Therapeutics AG’s market cap is currently $7.49B and has a P/E ratio of 229.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 8.30.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 41 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.