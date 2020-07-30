Needham Assigns a Buy Rating on Cohu (COHU)

Needham analyst Quinn Bolton assigned a Buy rating to Cohu (COHU) today and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $19.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Bolton is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 31.7% and a 77.0% success rate. Bolton covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Advanced Energy Industries, and Ultra Clean Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Cohu with a $20.75 average price target, representing an 8.4% upside. In a report issued on July 28, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $21.00 price target.

Based on Cohu’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $139 million and GAAP net loss of $17.28 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $148 million and had a GAAP net loss of $22.64 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 45 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of COHU in relation to earlier this year.

Cohu, Inc. engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection, and Printed Circuit Board Test. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Poway, CA.