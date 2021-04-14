Needham Assigns a Buy Rating on Cardiovascular Systems (CSII)

Needham analyst Michael Matson assigned a Buy rating to Cardiovascular Systems (CSII) today and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $36.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Matson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.1% and a 72.0% success rate. Matson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Merit Medical Systems.

Cardiovascular Systems has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $46.50.

The company has a one-year high of $48.28 and a one-year low of $27.70. Currently, Cardiovascular Systems has an average volume of 208.5K.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. Its products are catheter-based platforms capable of treating a range of vessel sizes and plaque types. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Paul, MN.

