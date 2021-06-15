Needham Assigns a Buy Rating on Benchmark Electronics (BHE)

In a report released today, James Ricchiuti from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Benchmark Electronics (BHE), with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $30.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Ricchiuti is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.2% and a 65.3% success rate. Ricchiuti covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Teledyne Technologies, Faro Technologies, and Universal Display.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Benchmark Electronics with a $35.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $32.56 and a one-year low of $18.75. Currently, Benchmark Electronics has an average volume of 244K.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The company provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products. Its services include comprehensive and integrated design and manufacturing services and solutions from initial product concept to volume production, including direct order fulfillment and aftermarket services. The company was founded by Cary T. Fu, Steven A. Barton and Donald E. Nigbor in 1979 and is headquartered in Angleton, TX.