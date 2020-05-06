Needham Assigns a Buy Rating on Alnylam Pharma (ALNY)

Needham analyst Alan Carr assigned a Buy rating to Alnylam Pharma (ALNY) today and set a price target of $160.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $150.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Carr is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.2% and a 39.5% success rate. Carr covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Phathom Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Alnylam Pharma with a $151.80 average price target, which is a 7.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 24, Evercore ISI also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $160.00 price target.

Based on Alnylam Pharma’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $71.68 million and GAAP net loss of $276 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $21.03 million and had a GAAP net loss of $211 million.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases. The company was founded by John Kennedy Clarke, Paul R. Schimmel and Phillip A. Sharp on June 14, 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.