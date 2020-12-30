Needham Assigns a Buy Rating on 2U (TWOU)

In a report released today, Ryan MacDonald from Needham assigned a Buy rating to 2U (TWOU), with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $39.64.

According to TipRanks.com, MacDonald is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 43.3% and a 83.1% success rate. MacDonald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Coupa Software, ChannelAdvisor, and Verint Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for 2U with a $44.50 average price target.

Based on 2U’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $201 million and GAAP net loss of $52.55 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $154 million and had a GAAP net loss of $141 million.

2U, Inc. engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Graduate Program and Alternative Credential. The Graduate Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs. The Alternative Credential segment provides premium online short courses and technical, skills-based boot camps through relationships with nonprofit colleges and universities. The company was founded by Christopher J. Paucek on April 2, 2008 and is headquartered in Lanham, MD.