Nebula Acquisition (NEBU) Gets a Buy Rating from Northland Securities

Nebula Acquisition (NEBU) received a Buy rating and a $15.00 price target from Northland Securities analyst Michael Grondahl today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $10.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Grondahl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.1% and a 53.4% success rate. Grondahl covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA, International Money Express, and WisdomTree Investments.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nebula Acquisition is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $15.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Nebula Acquisition’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $167.7K. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $1.06 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

nebula Acquisition Corp. operates as a blank check company. It engages in the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on October 2, 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.