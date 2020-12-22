Ncs Multistage Holdings (NCSM) Receives a Hold from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Kurt Hallead maintained a Hold rating on Ncs Multistage Holdings (NCSM) on December 18 and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Hallead has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -9.5% and a 32.6% success rate. Hallead covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Independence Contract Drilling, Oceaneering International, and Oil States International.

Ncs Multistage Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $28.00.

Ncs Multistage Holdings’ market cap is currently $55.13M and has a P/E ratio of -0.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.86.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 15 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of NCSM in relation to earlier this year.

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of engineered products and services that facilitate the optimization of oil and natural gas well completions and field development. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other Countries. It offers products and services to exploration and production companies for use in onshore wells, predominantly wells that have been drilled with horizontal laterals in unconventional oil and natural gas formations. The company was founded by Robert Nipper and Marty Stromquist in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.