Ncs Multistage Holdings (NCSM) Gets a Hold Rating from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Kurt Hallead maintained a Hold rating on Ncs Multistage Holdings (NCSM) on October 16 and set a price target of $1.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Hallead is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -18.6% and a 24.9% success rate. Hallead covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Independence Contract Drilling, Diamond Offshore Drilling, and Oceaneering International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Ncs Multistage Holdings with a $1.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $2.60 and a one-year low of $0.31. Currently, Ncs Multistage Holdings has an average volume of 103.4K.

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of engineered products and services that facilitate the optimization of oil and natural gas well completions and field development. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other Countries. It offers products and services to exploration and production companies for use in onshore wells, predominantly wells that have been drilled with horizontal laterals in unconventional oil and natural gas formations. The company was founded by Robert Nipper and Marty Stromquist in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.