Ncs Multistage Holdings (NCSM) Gets a Hold Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler analyst Ian Macpherson maintained a Hold rating on Ncs Multistage Holdings (NCSM) today and set a price target of $1.10. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.72, close to its 52-week low of $0.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Macpherson has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -11.8% and a 34.8% success rate. Macpherson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Nextier Oilfield Solutions, Diamond Offshore Drilling, and Oceaneering International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ncs Multistage Holdings is a Hold with an average price target of $1.25, which is a 67.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 3, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $0.75 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $5.68 and a one-year low of $0.32. Currently, Ncs Multistage Holdings has an average volume of 62.94K.

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of engineered products and services that facilitate the optimization of oil and natural gas well completions and field development. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other Countries. It offers products and services to exploration and production companies for use in onshore wells, predominantly wells that have been drilled with horizontal laterals in unconventional oil and natural gas formations. The company was founded by Robert Nipper and Marty Stromquist in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.