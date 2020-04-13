NCR (NCR) Receives a Buy from RBC Capital

In a report issued on April 8, Daniel Perlin from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on NCR (NCR), with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $20.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Perlin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.5% and a 61.1% success rate. Perlin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Bottomline Technologies, and Jack Henry & Associates.

Currently, the analyst consensus on NCR is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $26.67, a 38.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 30, Benchmark Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $36.00 price target.

Based on NCR’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.89 billion and net profit of $349 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.8 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $47 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 70 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of NCR in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in February 2020, Linda Fayne Levinson, a Director at NCR bought 13,830 shares for a total of $182,003.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software, Services and Hardware. The Software segment includes industry-based software platforms, applications and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality and small business industries. The Service segment offers assessment & preparation, staging, installation, implementation & maintenance and support solutions. The Hardware segment offers financial-oriented self-service ATM-related hardware, retail & hospitality-oriented point of sale terminal, self-checkout kiosk and related hardware. The company was founded by John Henry Patterson in 1884 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

