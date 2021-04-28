NCR (NCR) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Wells Fargo and Oppenheimer gave NCR (NYSE: NCR) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Morgan Stanley. Analyst Kathryn Huberty maintained a Buy rating on NCR today and set a price target of $53.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $45.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Huberty is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.2% and a 64.9% success rate. Huberty covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as International Business Machines, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Dell Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on NCR is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $51.20, implying a 16.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 20, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $42.44 and a one-year low of $15.18. Currently, NCR has an average volume of 1.13M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 37 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of NCR in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software, Services and Hardware. The Software segment includes industry-based software platforms, applications and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality and small business industries. The Service segment offers assessment & preparation, staging, installation, implementation & maintenance and support solutions. The Hardware segment offers financial-oriented self-service ATM-related hardware, retail & hospitality-oriented point of sale terminal, self-checkout kiosk and related hardware. The company was founded by John Henry Patterson in 1884 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.