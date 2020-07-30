NCR (NCR) Gets a Buy Rating from RBC Capital

In a report released yesterday, Daniel Perlin from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on NCR (NCR), with a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $18.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Perlin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.3% and a 77.3% success rate. Perlin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Bottomline Technologies, and Jack Henry & Associates.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for NCR with a $25.20 average price target, representing a 35.1% upside. In a report issued on July 28, Benchmark Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $35.87 and a one-year low of $10.55. Currently, NCR has an average volume of 1.38M.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software, Services and Hardware. The Software segment includes industry-based software platforms, applications and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality and small business industries. The Service segment offers assessment & preparation, staging, installation, implementation & maintenance and support solutions. The Hardware segment offers financial-oriented self-service ATM-related hardware, retail & hospitality-oriented point of sale terminal, self-checkout kiosk and related hardware. The company was founded by John Henry Patterson in 1884 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.