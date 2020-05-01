NCR (NCR) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

In a report released yesterday, Ian Zaffino from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on NCR (NCR), with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $20.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Zaffino is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.4% and a 50.8% success rate. Zaffino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Madison Square Garden Entertainment, Servicemaster Global Holdings, and Madison Square Garden Sports.

Currently, the analyst consensus on NCR is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $26.50, representing a 22.9% upside. In a report issued on April 22, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

NCR’s market cap is currently $2.83B and has a P/E ratio of 6.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -1.14.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 71 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of NCR in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in February 2020, Linda Fayne Levinson, a Director at NCR bought 13,830 shares for a total of $182,003.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software, Services and Hardware. The Software segment includes industry-based software platforms, applications and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality and small business industries. The Service segment offers assessment & preparation, staging, installation, implementation & maintenance and support solutions. The Hardware segment offers financial-oriented self-service ATM-related hardware, retail & hospitality-oriented point of sale terminal, self-checkout kiosk and related hardware. The company was founded by John Henry Patterson in 1884 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

