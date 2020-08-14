nCino (NCNO) Gets a Hold Rating from Raymond James

In a report released today, Brian Peterson from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on nCino (NCNO). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $80.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Peterson is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 35.0% and a 75.4% success rate. Peterson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ZoomInfo Technologies, Upland Software, and MiX Telematics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on nCino is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $88.20, representing a 4.5% upside. In a report issued on August 10, Barclays also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $84.00 price target.

Ncino Inc is a provider of cloud based software for financial institutions. Its software solution digitizes, automates and streamlines inefficient and complex processes and workflow and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence that enables financial institutions to more effectively onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts and manage regulatory compliance. The company caters to global financial institutions, enterprise banks, regional banks, community banks, and credit unions.