Navistar (NAV) Receives a Hold from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Seth Weber maintained a Hold rating on Navistar (NAV) yesterday and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $37.68, close to its 52-week high of $39.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Weber is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.3% and a 61.5% success rate. Weber covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Allison Transmission Holdings, BrightView Holdings, and Manitowoc Company.

Navistar has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $33.40, which is a -10.9% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 3, Wells Fargo also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $37.00 price target.

Based on Navistar’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending October 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.78 billion and net profit of $102 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.43 billion and had a net profit of $11 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 24 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of NAV in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in December 2019, Mark Rachesky, a Director at NAV bought 5,000 shares for a total of $105,050.

Navistar International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of military truck, proprietary diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.