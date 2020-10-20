Navistar (NAV) Receives a Hold from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Seth Weber maintained a Hold rating on Navistar (NAV) yesterday and set a price target of $44.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $43.39, close to its 52-week high of $45.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Weber is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.7% and a 67.3% success rate. Weber covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Allison Transmission Holdings, Manitowoc Company, and Caterpillar.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Navistar is a Hold with an average price target of $40.50, a -6.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on October 14, Loop Capital Markets also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $46.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $45.25 and a one-year low of $15.01. Currently, Navistar has an average volume of 1.39M.

Navistar International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of military truck, proprietary diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services. The Truck segment manufactures and distributes class four through eight trucks, buses, military and government vehicles under the International, and IC Bus (IC) brands, and produces engines under its proprietary brand name and parts required to support the military truck lines. The Parts segment offers a proprietary products needed to support the International commercial truck, IC Bus, proprietary engine lines, and export parts business, as well as its other product lines. The Global Operations segment comprises of Brazil engine operations which produce diesel engines under contract manufacturing arrangements. The Financial Services segment includes retail, wholesale, and lease financing of products sold by the truck and parts segments, and dealers within the United States, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Lisle, IL.

