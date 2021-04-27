Navigator Holdings (NVGS) Gets a Buy Rating from Jefferies

In a report released yesterday, Randy Giveans from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Navigator Holdings (NVGS), with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $10.57, close to its 52-week high of $11.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Giveans is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.6% and a 51.5% success rate. Giveans covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, Navios Maritime Partners, and Nordic American Tanker.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Navigator Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $15.00, which is a 39.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 23, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $11.71 and a one-year low of $4.75. Currently, Navigator Holdings has an average volume of 109.6K.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handysize liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.