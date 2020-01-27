Navient (NAVI) Receives a Hold from Oppenheimer

In a report released yesterday, Dominick Gabriele from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Navient (NAVI). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.11, close to its 52-week high of $15.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Gabriele is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.4% and a 62.8% success rate. Gabriele covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Capital One Financial, and Synchrony Financial.

Navient has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $16.08, representing a 4.4% upside. In a report issued on January 21, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $14.50 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Navient’s market cap is currently $3.34B and has a P/E ratio of 5.86. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.97.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) Loans, Private Education Loans, Business Services, and Other.