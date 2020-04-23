Navient (NAVI) Gets a Hold Rating from Credit Suisse

In a report released yesterday, Moshe Orenbuch from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on Navient (NAVI), with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Orenbuch is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 62.4% success rate. Orenbuch covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Synchrony Financial, and Curo Group Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Navient is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $12.60, an 87.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 17, Oppenheimer also assigned a Hold rating to the stock.

Based on Navient’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $225 million and GAAP net loss of $106 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $489 million and had a net profit of $128 million.

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) Loans, Private Education Loans, Business Services, and Other. The FFELP Loans segment acquires FFELP loan portfolios which are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies. The Private Education Loans segment acquires, finances, and services private education and private education refinance loans through Earnest. The Business Services segment includes business processing services related to servicing, asset recovery, and other business processing activities. The Other segment consists of repurchase of debt, corporate liquidity portfolio, unallocated overhead, restructuring and other reorganization expenses, regulatory-related costs, and the deferred tax asset re-measurement loss. The company was founded on November 7, 2013 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.