Navidea (NAVB) Gets a Buy Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Navidea (NAVB) yesterday and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.08.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 51.8% and a 55.2% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, and Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Navidea with a $7.50 average price target, which is a 245.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

Navidea’s market cap is currently $58.21M and has a P/E ratio of -4.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.47.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 11 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of NAVB in relation to earlier this year.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, OH.