Navidea (NAVB) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Vernon Bernardino from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Navidea (NAVB), with a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Bernardino is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.3% and a 31.2% success rate. Bernardino covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Citius Pharmaceuticals, Aridis Pharmaceuticals, and Achieve Life Sciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Navidea with a $3.50 average price target, a 297.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 13, Maxim Group also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $3.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $2.84 and a one-year low of $0.12. Currently, Navidea has an average volume of 156.9K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 13 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of NAVB in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, OH.