Navidea (NAVB) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Vernon Bernardino from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Navidea (NAVB), with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Bernardino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.6% and a 39.0% success rate. Bernardino covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Citius Pharmaceuticals, Aridis Pharmaceuticals, and Achieve Life Sciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Navidea is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $3.50, implying a 12.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 16, Maxim Group also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $3.00 price target.

Based on Navidea’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $156.3K and GAAP net loss of $2.67 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $41.62K and had a GAAP net loss of $2.43 million.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, OH.