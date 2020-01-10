Nautilus Group (NLS) Receives a Hold from SunTrust Robinson

SunTrust Robinson analyst Michael Swartz maintained a Hold rating on Nautilus Group (NLS) today and set a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.71, close to its 52-week low of $1.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Swartz is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.0% and a 58.0% success rate. Swartz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Winnebago Industries, Fox Factory Holding, and Acushnet Holdings.

Nautilus Group has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $2.50.

Based on Nautilus Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $10.58 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $1.46 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 19 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of NLS in relation to earlier this year.

Nautilus, Inc. engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet.