Natus Medical (NTUS) Receives a Hold from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Jayson Bedford maintained a Hold rating on Natus Medical (NTUS) today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $23.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Bedford is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.8% and a 74.2% success rate. Bedford covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cardiovascular Systems, Merit Medical Systems, and Edwards Lifesciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Natus Medical.

Natus Medical’s market cap is currently $811.8M and has a P/E ratio of -42.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.28.

Natus Medical, Inc. engages in the provision of newborn care, neurology, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders. The company was founded by Maurizio Liverani, John Robert Camber Porter, William New, Jr., Brian Prinn and William W. Moore on May 26, 1987 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, CA.