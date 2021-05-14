Natural Gas Services Group (NGS) Gets a Buy Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group analyst Tate Sullivan maintained a Buy rating on Natural Gas Services Group (NGS) yesterday and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $10.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Sullivan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.1% and a 51.1% success rate. Sullivan covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ceco Environmental, Mistras Group, and Badger Meter.

Natural Gas Services Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.00.

The company has a one-year high of $12.23 and a one-year low of $5.44. Currently, Natural Gas Services Group has an average volume of 38.48K.

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. engages in the provision of small to medium horsepower compression equipment to the natural gas industry. It focuses primarily on the non-conventional natural gas and oil production business in the United States, such as coal bed methane, gas shale, tight gas and oil shales. The firm manufactures, fabricates and rents natural gas compressors that enhance the production of natural gas wells and provide maintenance services for those compressors. It also manufactures and sell flare systems for oil and gas plant and production facilities. The company was founded on December 17, 1998 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.