Natural Gas Services Group (NGS) Gets a Buy Rating from Maxim Group

In a report released yesterday, Tate Sullivan from Maxim Group maintained a Buy rating on Natural Gas Services Group (NGS), with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $10.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Sullivan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.3% and a 47.3% success rate. Sullivan covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ceco Environmental, Capstone Turbine, and Mistras Group.

Natural Gas Services Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.00.

Based on Natural Gas Services Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $17.41 million and net profit of $165K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $19.9 million and had a net profit of $327K.

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. engages in the provision of small to medium horsepower compression equipment to the natural gas industry. It focuses primarily on the non-conventional natural gas and oil production business in the United States, such as coal bed methane, gas shale, tight gas and oil shales. The firm manufactures, fabricates and rents natural gas compressors that enhance the production of natural gas wells and provide maintenance services for those compressors. It also manufactures and sell flare systems for oil and gas plant and production facilities. The company was founded on December 17, 1998 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.