National Vision Holdings (EYE) Receives a Buy from Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Zachary Fadem maintained a Buy rating on National Vision Holdings (EYE) yesterday and set a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $32.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Fadem is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.8% and a 71.8% success rate. Fadem covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Floor & Decor Holdings, Advance Auto Parts, and Michaels Companies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on National Vision Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $37.00.

Based on National Vision Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $1.19 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $18.44 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 21 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of EYE in relation to earlier this year.

National Vision Holdings, Inc. engages in optical retail. It operates through Owned and Host, and Legacy segment. The Owned and Host segment includes two brands, America’s Best and Eyeglass World, and Vista Optical locations in Fred Meyer stores.