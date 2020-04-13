National Vision Holdings (EYE) Receives a Buy from Berenberg Bank

In a report released today, Alex Maroccia from Berenberg Bank reiterated a Buy rating on National Vision Holdings (EYE), with a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $24.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Maroccia is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -7.9% and a 37.1% success rate. Maroccia covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as SiteOne Landscape Supply, Planet Fitness, and Vail Resorts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on National Vision Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $38.50, which is a 63.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 9, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $39.89 and a one-year low of $11.70. Currently, National Vision Holdings has an average volume of 857.2K.

National Vision Holdings, Inc. engages in optical retail. It operates through Owned and Host, and Legacy segment. The Owned and Host segment includes two brands, America’s Best and Eyeglass World, and Vista Optical locations in Fred Meyer stores. The Legacy segment involves in the operation of inventory and laboratory processing services to vision centers in Walmart retail locations. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.