National Storage Affiliates (NSA) Gets a Buy Rating from Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Todd Stender maintained a Buy rating on National Storage Affiliates (NSA) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $28.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Stender is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.4% and a 52.8% success rate. Stender covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Diversified Healthcare Trust, National Retail Properties, and Healthpeak Properties.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for National Storage Affiliates with a $29.17 average price target, a -6.4% downside from current levels. In a report issued on June 18, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $34.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $38.22 and a one-year low of $19.34. Currently, National Storage Affiliates has an average volume of 509.8K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 11 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of NSA in relation to earlier this year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.