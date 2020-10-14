National Securities Corp Thinks Yield10 Bioscience’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Ben Klieve from National Securities Corp reiterated a Buy rating on Yield10 Bioscience (YTEN), with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $6.75, close to its 52-week low of $3.50.

Yield10 Bioscience has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $17.33, which is a 148.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 1, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $26.80 and a one-year low of $3.50. Currently, Yield10 Bioscience has an average volume of 1.25M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 12 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of YTEN in relation to earlier this year.

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. is an agricultural bioscience company, which focuses on the development of technologies to produce step-change improvements in crop yield for food and feed crops to enhance global food security. The company was founded by Anthony J. Sinskey, Simon F. Williams and Oliver P. Peoples in June 1992 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.