National Securities Corp Thinks Calyxt’s Stock is Going to Recover

National Securities Corp analyst Ben Klieve reiterated a Buy rating on Calyxt (CLXT) today and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.44, close to its 52-week low of $2.41.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Calyxt is a Hold with an average price target of $7.67.

Based on Calyxt’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.76 million and GAAP net loss of $12.17 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2,000 and had a GAAP net loss of $8.47 million.

Calyxt, Inc. operates as a healthy food ingredient company. It engages in the development of crops by leveraging processes that occur in nature, combining its gene-editing technology and technical expertise with its commercial strategy to bring healthier ingredients to the market. The company was founded by Daniel F. Voytas and André Choulika on January 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Roseville, MN.